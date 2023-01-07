A new show featuring a vast array of hits is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Tickets have gone on sale for Don’t Stop Believin’ which comes to the city stage on 29th April.

The show will see singers perform live versions of hits such as Summer of 69, One Way or Another, China In Your Hand and Jump.

A Lichfield Garrick spokesperson said:

“This electrifying, high-energy theatre production brings you 30 of the biggest end-of-night anthems – all brought to life in full colour with a sizzling cast, fantastic costumes and amazing light show.”

Tickets are £31 and can be booked online.