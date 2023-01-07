A new term of meditation classes is launching in Lichfield.

Run by Buddhists from the Tara International Kadampa Retreat Centre near Derby, the sessions take place from 7.30pm to 9pm and will run on Thursdays for six weeks from 12th January at Curborough Community Centre.

Buddhist nun Kelsang Dama said:

“These classes will enable people to relax and let go of stress and worry and develop positive, peaceful minds.

“The classes include guided meditations and a talk giving practical advice on how to keep our mind peaceful during our busy daily life.

“There is the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the class over refreshments.

“Seating is on chairs and the classes are suitable for beginners and those with experience of meditation.”

