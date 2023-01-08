Drivers in Fradley are being warned of delays as temporary traffic lights as part of HS2 preparation works.

Trial holes and coring surveys will take place on Wood End Lane.

The work will require temporary traffic lights to be put in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm from 30th January to 3rd February.

They will be in place on Wood End Lane between the junction with Gorse Lane and Netherstowe Lane.

A spokesperson said:

“The surveys will be undertaken on the carriageway and verges. They are being undertaken to progress the design of the new alignment of Wood End Lane. “The works will also include vegetation clearance along the verges.” HS2 Ltd spokesperson

More details are available at www.hs2.org.uk/staffordshire.