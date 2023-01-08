A Conservative councillor has “finally done the right thing” by resigning, a Labour counterpart has said.

Sara Pritchard has confirmed she is standing down from representing the Leomansley ward on Lichfield City Council.

An email to councillors from the town clerk said she had taken the decision due to work and personal circumstances.

But Labour group leader at the city council, Cllr Dave Robertson, said the Conservative councillor had jumped before she was pushed.

“I’m glad that Cllr Pritchard has finally done the the right thing and resigned from the council. “However, I’m sure the public won’t be fooled by the timing of this, given it is less than a week until she would have been disqualified from the council due to non-attendance.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield City Council

There will be no immediate replacement, however, with the seat set to remain vacant until the local elections in May.

