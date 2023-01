The Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels will return to a Lichfield venue next week.

The band will perform the rock and roll hits of the 50s and 60s at The Feathers Inn on 13th January.

A spokesperson said:

“The Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels bring you an intense live show that’s guaranteed to rock your socks off.” The Feathers Inn spokesperson

Admission is free and the band are on stage from 9pm.