A Lichfield school is asking local residents will be able to help gather documents and photographs detailing its history.

The Friary School is looking for letters, reports, school work or photographs – formal and informal – and memories.

Brian Girling recently contacted the school to pass on a photograph featuring his wife, Anne, alongside the 1950 cohort.

The meeting prompted a plan to create a larger archive of originals or scanned copies of relevant images and documents.

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“We live in a city with a wonderful history and our school is very much part of this broader heritage. “In this digital age, we are very conscious that documents may well be disappearing, so hopefully this project will secure the story. “There are potential options of an online record or an exhibition so we will see where this leads us to.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

The Friary School was founded in the 19th Century when it was originally opened as a high school for girls.

People can email documents to office@friary.greywoodmst.co.uk or drop them in at school reception together with contact details.