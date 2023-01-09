Burntwood extended their winning streak to eight games to remain top of the table.

Their last loss was at home to Cleobury Mortimer on 1st October so they were expecting a tough test in the reverse fixture – and they weren’t disappointed.

The outcome rested on a last minute penalty kick by the hosts to level the scores, but the attempt struck the outside of an upright to leave Josh Canning’s side the victors by 22-19.

The contest began in dry but breezy conditions and the month long lay-off for both sides showed in the opening 15 minutes as they tried to impose some pattern on the game.

The first threat came from Burntwood with Brett Taylor breaking into the opposition half. Ian Jones tried a chip and chase but the move ended in a penalty against.

Alex Smail was an early casualty which saw Charles Michael come off the bench and return to action after a long injury lay-off of his own, and he ended up being awarded man of the match.

Another promising Burntwood attack ended with an infringement, something of a pattern in the opening quarter, before the hosts broke the deadlock. They went through the phases downfield and a missed tackle proved costly as the home left wing went in for a try.

The visitors responded just after the half hour mark. Scrummage possession was moved swiftly out right to set Josh Shepherd free. He drew the full back and passed back inside to Taylor for a well-executed try. Taylor was less fortunate with the conversion attempt when the ball toppled off the tee.

Burntwood had chances to take the lead prior to the break, but wingers Ed Smith and Shepherd were both tackled into touch to deny possible scores.

Six minutes into the second period they did go ahead but it was courtesy of a midfield fumble by the hosts which saw Billy Fisher seize on the loose ball and sprint away to the posts. Taylor’s conversion made it 12-5.

Six minutes later and the scores were level again. Burntwood were on the rough end of several decisions before a Cleobury chip and chase saw the match official award a try even though winger Smith seemed to touch the ball down before the home player.

As the weather conditions deteriorated, so things looked bleaker for the visitors when Cleobury retook the lead on 67 minutes. They went through sustained phases of play down the left before moving right to squeeze over in the corner for a try which was superbly converted.

With five minutes of normal time left, Burntwood got into home territory assisted by a home knock on followed by a penalty award. The ball was tapped to Luke Rookyard who crossed near the left corner. The missed conversion left the league leaders with a two point deficit and time running out.

A weaving run by Shepherd took play deep into the opposition half as normal time was nearly up. It resulted in a penalty award which was tapped, but the visitors were held up on the try line.

The goal line drop out was run back by Taylor to keep the pressure on. They won a line out in the left corner and moved infield then back left for Rookyard to provide a slick pass to Alfie Dewsbury to score the bonus point try in the corner.

With the match well into stoppage time Burntwood tried to see out the game with close phases until they conceded a penalty for not releasing wide right near halfway. Having kicked a conversion from a similar position earlier, the home kicker stepped up but hit a post and the follow up players knocked the rebound on.

This Saturday (14th January) Burntwood’s firsts travel again, but only the short distance to fellow Staffordshire side Handsworth.

The second XV should also take the field in a re-arranged league fixture, which is still to be confirmed.