Members of Burntwood Town Council are to discuss plans for a zero increase on the council tax precept.

The proposals for the local authority’s portion of the council tax bill will be debated on 12th January.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“This year, we are proposing that we do not increase the precept as we are very much aware of the financial pressures being experienced by our residents.

“Although the town council precept is a very small part of council tax bills, we feel that we too must do or bit to help local tax-payers while also focussing on what our town needs.

“During this past year, on the back of a very modest increase of 3p per week last year, we have responded to local concerns by introducing our Burntwood Response and Repair Team service which is making a real impact and has been widely welcomed by residents.

“We also responded quickly to concerns about energy costs by setting up the Warmer Welcome Scheme which has seen many local organisations open their doors for local residents to meet together and enjoy time with others in a warm and friendly environment.

“While presenting a spectacular Jubilee Wakes and continuing to grow our much-valued Play in the Parks scheme, we have also supported numerous initiatives by organisations in our community through our Better Burntwood grants scheme.

“We really do have a great community spirit here and want to continue to support voluntary groups and businesses in the town who can make a real difference.”

Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council