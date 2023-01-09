A Lichfield accountancy firm has signed up to a carbon footprint reduction scheme.
Dains has teamed up with sustainability business Play it Green for the initiative which sees measures taken across the business.
The firm pays to plant 13 trees for each member of staff in its workforce and has also begun a long term plan to achieve net zero.
Angela Millward, head of HR at Dains, said:
“All the trees we are planting can be tracked as they are added to our own forest garden. They replace lost ecosystems, and the trees are monitored and protected with 10 per cent of their cost going to a charity of our choice.
“We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint, so we have partnered with Play It Green to improve our sustainability practices and have a positive impact on the planet.
“We want to make our business a climate-positive one by rebalancing our historical and company emissions to become carbon neutral.”Angela Millward, Dains