Lichfield suffered defeat in a crucial bottom of the table clash against Nuneaton.

The first half saw the Myrtle Greens start brightly and enjoy territorial supremacy without managing to turn it into points.

But it was Nuneaton who opened up a 17 point advantage before Lichfield reduced the deficit with tries from from Ben Meads and Jack Hurst.

In the early moments of the second half, there were signs that the visitors were wobbling and Paul Maxwell-Keys, back from a long term injury, soon spotted a gap to score and, with Charlie Milner’s third conversion, Lichfield led by four points.

A soft penalty for lazy running at a ruck gifted Nuneaton the opportunity to find a spot in the right hand corner and they didn’t leave the red zone without scoring seven points after five minutes of pressure, Ethan Shewring the spare man on a big overlap. Jack Hurst was yellow carded at the same time and was quickly joined on the naughty step by Sam Benson.

The reduced numbers led to mounting pressure from the visitors and, from a retreating scrum, a pass under duress was intercepted by Rhys Astin and he went over under the posts.

Lichfield’s woes were compounded when Lucas Brindley, added a final penalty to his earlier one, plus four conversions.

The hosts had a final fling and managed an overlap down the left, but a bonus point was denied when the ball was dropped over the line.



Lichfield return to action with a trip to Oundle this weekend.