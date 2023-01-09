The medals of a soldier who was gassed in the trenches during World War One have been sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Private William J Richards of the North Staffs Regiment was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for “conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty during an enemy attack… utterly regardless of personal danger”.

His DCM, 1914-1915 trio of medals and archive including a Princess Mary Christmas tin sold for £1,400 at Richard Winterton Auctioneers last week.

The collection was described by militaria specialist Jeff Clark as “an exceptional set of medals”.

Pte Richards survived the trenches and returned from the war to live a simple life as a carpenter. He died in his early 50s from lung complications.

Auctioneer Ben Winterton said: