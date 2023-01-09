Overnight closures are set to begin to allow part of a major route into Burntwood to be resurfaced.

Staffordshire County Council’s highways crews will be carrying out work to the roundabout at Ogley Hay Road, including the dual carriageway up to the A5 Watling Street.

Starting this evening (9th January), the overnight works will run from 7pm to 6am and will see the road resurfaced along with repairs to drainage systems and overhanging shrubs cut back.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“This roundabout and junction is a major gateway into Staffordshire from the A5. To minimise disruption for commuters as much as possible, our crews will be carrying out overnight works for five weeks, with lane closures during the day only when needed. “These works are all part of our £5.2million investment into some of the major gateways into Staffordshire. “Already, a number of works have been completed, and we will be looking to start more in the coming months to provide smoother journeys for people who live and work in our county.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The work is expected to take five weeks to complete.