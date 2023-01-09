Local singer Jordan Adams will take to the Lichfield Garrick stage for a show packed with hits from the musicals.
One Night Only will be at the city theatre on 27th January.
A spokesperson said:
“The popular classical crossover and musical theatre performer will take you on a spectacular and intimate journey showcasing smash hits from Les Miserables, We Will Rock You, Phantom of The Opera, Dreamgirls, Titanic, Hamilton and many more.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £22 and can be booked online.