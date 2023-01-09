Chasetown will be back on the road as they face a midweek trip to Yaxley.

The Scholars picked up a point away from home last time out at Sutton Coldfield Town having won their opening encounter of 2023 against Bedworth United.

Mark Swann’s men will be hoping to return with all three points against a Yaxley side rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point from their 23 league games so far.

A win for Chasetown could see them climb a place to 12th.

Kick-off at Yaxley tomorrow (10th January) is at 7.45pm.