Council chiefs have admitted that a new CCTV system in Lichfield is not connected to the central control room despite being installed months ago.

The cameras were installed near the Dimbles Lane shops last year after concerns over criminal damage and violence due to drug and alcohol abuse.

But in an email to councillors seen by Lichfield Live, Lichfield District Council’s chief executive Simon Fletcher has revealed they are not yet linked up to the central monitoring system.

“The data link between the Dimbles and the CCTV control room was not in place before the press release went out – the intent was for the cameras to be linked from launch. “I have asked for an explanation as to what the delay is and when it will now be connected. “While the cameras were not live monitored, the cameras are still fully operational and are being recorded 24/7 with extensive coverage around the Dimbles shopping area. “We have already had a request from the police to review the footage and are working with them and will provide the relevant footage to see if there’s any evidential material they can use.” Email from Lichfield District Council’s chief executive Simon Fletcher

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council told Lichfield Live work was taking place to establish a live link.