Council chiefs have admitted that a new CCTV system in Lichfield is not connected to the central control room despite being installed months ago.
The cameras were installed near the Dimbles Lane shops last year after concerns over criminal damage and violence due to drug and alcohol abuse.
But in an email to councillors seen by Lichfield Live, Lichfield District Council’s chief executive Simon Fletcher has revealed they are not yet linked up to the central monitoring system.
“The data link between the Dimbles and the CCTV control room was not in place before the press release went out – the intent was for the cameras to be linked from launch.
“I have asked for an explanation as to what the delay is and when it will now be connected.
“While the cameras were not live monitored, the cameras are still fully operational and are being recorded 24/7 with extensive coverage around the Dimbles shopping area.
“We have already had a request from the police to review the footage and are working with them and will provide the relevant footage to see if there’s any evidential material they can use.”Email from Lichfield District Council’s chief executive Simon Fletcher
A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council told Lichfield Live work was taking place to establish a live link.
“To help tackle anti-social behaviour, new CCTV equipment was installed on Dimbles Lane last August, replacing an outdated, faulty system.
“The cameras have been recording 24 hours a day, seven days a week since August, and provide extensive high-definition coverage of the area around the shops.
“Following the recent incidents of vandalism the police have asked to review recordings and we are making the relevant footage available to officers today to assist in their investigations.
“The link to the city centre monitoring room is currently being completed and we are working with our supplier to establish this as soon as possible.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson