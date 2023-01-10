Voluntary groups and organisations working with armed forces communities in Staffordshire are being encouraged to apply for funding.

The Veterans’ Foundation grant scheme is now open for applications.

The initiative has been running since 2016 and has provided more than £14million to organisations.

Groups such as charities, not-for-profit organisations and community projects who provide advice and support with issues around social care, housing, employability, welfare and benefits could be eligible.

Grants of up to £30,000 are being made available.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our voluntary and community groups make a real difference to the lives of thousands of people every day. These groups provide vital support and services to both serving and ex-serving personnel and their families. “The rise in the cost of living has affected everyone, and many of our voluntary and community groups will need an extra helping hand to ensure they are still able to support our communities through these difficult times. “I would encourage organisations working with armed forces communities to check if they are eligible for this funding and make an application. “We continue to work with our partners to support our armed forces community and to encourage other organisations to pledge their support.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Groups can find out more, check eligibility and make an application at the Veterans Foundation website.