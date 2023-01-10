People are being invited to find out more about improvement work taking place on a main road through Fradley, Alrewas and Barton-under-Needwood.

Carriageway resurfacing, safety barrier renewal and improvements to street lighting and road markings will take place on the A38 between March and September.

Two events will take place for people to meet the project team and find out more about the work.

National Highways project manager, Saima Khan, said:

“The A38 carries thousands of motorists every day and it is essential that we carry out this important maintenance so that we continue to provide them with safe, reliable journeys as well as creating a smoother and quieter road surface. “Carrying out this extensive programme of work now will reduce the need to return here in the future. “During any road closures we’ll also work with the local authority to carry out other maintenance such as litter picking to avoid further disruption. “We do appreciate that any roadworks can cause some disruption and will try to keep this to a minimum. “We would urge people to come along to the information events to talk to us and find out more about this important work.” Saima Khan, National Highways

The roadworks will be carried out with phased closures and will begin on 6th March.

The two information events will be taking place from 11am to 7pm at Alrewas Royal British Legion on 19th January and from 9am to 3pm on 20th January.

The closures for the works include:

6th March to 6th May – full overnight closures of the A38 southbound between Branston Junction and Hilliard’s Cross junction, including a northbound lane two closure.

8th May to 18th July – full overnight closures of the A38 northbound between Hilliard’s Cross junction and Alrewas (A38/A513), including a southbound lane two closure.

17th July to 6th September – a full closure of Rykneld Street and Burton Road and a lane one closure of the A38 northbound. This phase will also see three full weekend closures of the A38 northbound between Alrewas and Wychnor bridges.

7th August to 19th August – overnight closures of Gorshall service road and Branston service road.

For more information about the scheme visit the National Highways website.