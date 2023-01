Lichfield City will turn their attention to the cup next as they travel to Darlaston Town.

Ivor Green’s men are unbeaten in their two league games in 2023 so far and will be hoping for more of their same in the JW Hunt Cup clash tomorrow (11th January).

Their hosts will provide a tough test though, sitting as they do third in the Midland Football League Premier Division table.

Kick-off at Darlaston’s Paycare Stadium is at 7.45pm.