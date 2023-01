A lifesaving defibrillator is being installed in Whittington.

The Community First Responder Group have received funding for the equipment from the Tamworth Cooperative Society.

They are currently looking for a suitable site with access to electricity in order to maintain the defibrillator’s battery.

Once installed it will join other public defibrillators in Whittington at the school, the church, Bit End Field, the Coton House Riding School and Wedding Venue, the Dog Inn and the village hall.