Lichfield Arts kicked off its Spring 2023 season with a sold-out concert that featured the music of Peter Green.

With Remi Harris on lead guitar, bassist Tom Moore, drummer Shane Dixon and singer and percussionist Dave Small, this was a band that bought vivid life to the songs and instrumentals written and performed by Peter Green during his time with Fleetwood Mac and as Eric Clapton’s replacement in John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers in the early 1960s.

This was also the band’s first public gig playing this music – and they took to the task with aplomb and panache.

Although widely known and respected as one of the country’s finest blues guitarists, this show was not a slavish copying of the Peter Green originals. The songs were treated with proper respect, but each of the musicians played things with taste and accuracy.

It was also a reminder of the breadth of his musical vision. Even though the blues was evident throughout, there were also reminders of his experimental rock side with such songs as The Green Manalisshi – with the three-pronged crown – or in Albatross, which set the template for some of the ambient minimalism that followed in its wake in the 1970s.

The strong rock and blues voice of Dave Small was evident throughout. He had something of the stage and vocal presence of Paul Rodgers, while the driving force of the rhythm section meant that songs such as Black Magic Woman and Stop Messing Around became lively shows of musical and vocal prowess.

The slow blues of Love That Burns was a showcase for the dynamic vocal range of Dave Small, as was perhaps one of Peter Green’s best releases, I Need Your Love So Bad. Although it was not one of his own songs, it became one of his signature tunes.

The second half started with just guitar, bass and drums. Swapping to a Fender Stratocaster, the trio played a lively The Stumble by Freddie King, and Albatross, which the audience listened to intently, the minimalist chord structure leaving space for the notes to breathe.

The pace was picked up again for the rest of the set, with the bluesy strut of Long Grey Mare and Rollin’ Man lifting the tempo.

Man of the World, with its almost folk-Celtic tinge, was also well received, the beauty of the song being evident in the playing and singing.

The set was closed by Oh Well, before the encore of Shake Your Money Maker bought some dancers onto the floor – and a standing ovation.