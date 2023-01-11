Police say more than 190 people have been arrested across Staffordshire since November in connection with drink or drug driving offences.

The annual drinkORdrive campaign was launched to coincide with the start of the World Cup and run through the festive period.

Since the crackdown began on 20th November, Staffordshire Police have arrested 61 people for drug driving and 135 people for drink driving.

Inspector Mark Joynson, of the roads policing unit, said:

“The majority of road users don’t drink and drive so we’d like to say thank you to everyone who planned ahead and used public transport, a taxi or a designated driver to get home safely over the festive period. “Unfortunately, as these figures show, some people continue to put themselves at risk when they choose to get behind the wheel, as well as endangering the lives of other road users, cyclists and pedestrians. “Our officers aim to make Staffordshire’s roads as safe as possible – by removing more than 190 drivers who were under the influence we’ve protected other road users from the potential consequences of sharing a road with a drink or drug driver. “If drivers are found to be drink or drug driving, they could find themselves facing up to six months in prison, a fine, a minimum 12-month ban from driving, a criminal record and an endorsement on their driving license for 11 years. “People may think that one or two drinks don’t matter but even a small amount of alcohol can affect your reaction times and decision making abilities, making it harder to drive safely.” Insp Mark Joynson, Staffordshire Police

People can report people who drive under the influence of drugs or drink by calling police on 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.