People can find out more about volunteering opportunities at an event at Lichfield Cathedral.
Support Staffordshire will host the volunteers fair from 2pm to 4pm on 17th January.
More than 40 charities and organisation will one in attendance to give more details about what they do and they opportunities they have.
Rick Hill, volunteer officer with Support Staffordshire, said:
“Lichfield Cathedral is a fantastic venue to help promote the work the charities do in the community.
“Volunteering is not just about helping in a charity shop – the roles on offer cover almost anything you could think of.
“Why not kick off your new year with a volunteering role? You will make all the difference to others and to yourself – and you’ll gain new friends and skills for paid jobs.”Rick Hill, Support Staffordshire
Is it at 2pm to 4pm on a week day because the organisers don’t want volunteers who have a 9-5 job?