An organisation in Whittington is among those to benefit from a funding boost from a Lichfield retailer.

Whittington Craft Club was awarded £100 to help fund ongoing venue costs.

The money came from Central Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund which saw a total of £27,750 to 32 organisations.

Groups can apply for between £100 to £5,000 every two months from the retailer.

Central Co-op’s society secretary, Andy Seddon, said: