An organisation in Whittington is among those to benefit from a funding boost from a Lichfield retailer.
Whittington Craft Club was awarded £100 to help fund ongoing venue costs.
The money came from Central Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund which saw a total of £27,750 to 32 organisations.
Groups can apply for between £100 to £5,000 every two months from the retailer.
Central Co-op’s society secretary, Andy Seddon, said:
“This festive season has seen so many incredible causes apply for the Community Dividend Fund.
“The fund benefits communities across our operating area, and as we head into 2023 we will continue our support for meaningful causes.
“Winter has been a tough time for many, and we’re honoured to be able to make a difference in our communities.”Andy Seddon, Central Co-op