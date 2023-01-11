A giant ‘carbon bubble’ will be touring Staffordshire later this year to highlight how residents can live more sustainable lives and reduce their emissions.

Rose Hampton, a senior communications officer at Staffordshire County Council, has been running a series of campaigns to encourage people across the region to change their behaviour and to live greener and more sustainably.

She said:

“As a local authority we’re in a really unique position to set an example, to reduce our carbon emissions and to influence others to do the same.” Rose Hampton

Rose has been working with colleagues at district councils across the county to produce a plan to encourage people to be more sustainable during specific holiday periods throughout the year.

Part of the campaign will see a giant bubble – representing a tonne of carbon – travel to each district and borough in Staffordshire alongside engagement sessions where staff will offer advise to members of the public.

Residents will be educated about climate change, and what they can do to make a difference.

“At the moment there is no baseline information out there about individual responsibility and there’s nothing Staffordshire-specific, so we thought asking residents key questions about climate change to help us get a baseline of information and plan our campaigns for the coming years.” Rose Hampton

She added that each borough and district council would contribute £3,000 to the initiative and the county council would contribute £25,000.