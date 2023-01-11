Police are investigating after two cars and various other items were stolen during a burglary in Shenstone.

The incident happened at an address on New Road at 5.35am yesterday (10th January).

A grey BMW and black VW Golf were taken from the driveway after the offenders broke into the houae and found the keys inside.

An Xbox console and bank cards were also taken, but an attempt to steal a Mercedes A200 was unsuccessful.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“At this stage, we believe they turned left after leaving the address and headed in the direction of Shenstone train station. “Officers are making inquiries into the incident and are keen to speak to anyone with any footage of the area at the time or those with any information which can help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 65 of 10th January.