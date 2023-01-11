Chasetown left it late to secure victory against basement side Yaxley.

Danny O’Callaghan’s header in the 90th minute was enough to ensure The Scholars returned with all three points.

In strong, swirling winds and heavy rain, Chasetown survived Yaxley hitting the crossbar and were thankful for Luke Yates winning a strong tackle to halt a dangerous counter attack.

The visitors hit the post themselves and the introduction of Joe Morley and Danny O’Callaghan saw them assert almost constant second half pressure before the late goal came.

Three floodlights going out for around 10 minutes and a lack of footballs almost saw a bizarre end to a game that Chasetown will feel they deserved to win on the balance of play.