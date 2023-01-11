Events are being planned to mark the 150th anniversary of the manufacture and installation of an historic Cornish pumping engine in Lichfield.

One of only four such machines of its type left in the UK, the Lichfield Waterworks Trust is hoping to celebrate the milestone during 2023.

Among the activities are an art exhibition and competition in April, talks by experts, tours of the building and events to mark World Water Day.

May will also see the performance of the specially-written Sandfields – the Musical.

A spokesperson said:

“The Lichfield Waterworks Trust, who will soon be taking ownership of the building, has exciting plans that will transform the old pumping station into a new heritage site and museum and a community hub for the Lichfield and wider community. “A skilled and experienced group of volunteers have come together to achieve this and these are led by an active and dedicated board of trustees who are pursuing this vision and developing and implementing the plans over the next few years.” Lichfield Waterworks Trust spokesperson

More details about the events are available on the Lichfield Waterworks Trust website.