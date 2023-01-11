Love will be in the air at a fundraising Valentines Ball in Lichfield.

The black-tie event will be held at The George Hotel on 10th February and will see profits going to We Love Lichfield.

The night will see guests enjoy a three-course meal, live band and disco.

Event organiser and We Love Lichfield advisor, John Heeler, said:

“Just before Christmas, We Love Lichfield gave away £27,000 to community and voluntary groups across the district. To continue this work, we need to constantly raise funds. The evening will be great fun, it’s an opportunity to party and raise funds for local groups. “A huge thanks to The George Hotel and to everyone who has helped organise the event. It will be a great evening to say those three little words, We Love Lichfield.”

Tickets are £40 and can be bought at The Arthur Price Factory Shop on Britannia Way, by calling 01543 267324 or emailing factory.shop@arthurprice.com.

For more information visit www.welovelichfield.com.