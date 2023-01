The music of David Bowie will be celebrated at a show in Lichfield.

Bowie Experience will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 29th January.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a spectacular concert celebrating the sound and vision of David Bowie. “Bowie Experience continues to amaze audiences with an astounding attention to detail, bringing the golden years of David Bowie to theatres.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27 and can be booked online.