A water company is inviting people to apply for apprenticeships after confirming plans to create 130 vacancies in the Midlands over the coming year.

In its biggest ever intake, Severn Trent is offering roles ranging from level two intermediate to level six and higher apprenticeships.

Jade Pearson, new talent lead at Severn Trent, said:

“We’re really proud of the continual growth of our apprenticeship programme, creating opportunities for people in our communities to gain the skills and knowledge that will lead them into a meaningful career. “Our apprentice programme has seen some amazing talent come through our door, it’s wonderful to see our apprentices thrive and go on to have really successful careers here at Severn Trent. They bring fresh ideas, drive innovation and are passionate in helping us to deliver the best service and outcome for our customers and environment. “We want to welcome people from right across our region to join us at all levels, skills and walks of life. We recognise the value apprentices bring to our organisation and we’re really excited to welcome our next cohort through the doors.” Jade Pearson, Severn Trent

Severn Trent’s applications for this year’s apprenticeship programme are open until 24th March.

Those successful will earn a salary and a guaranteed role with the company after successfully completing the programme.

The apprenticeships available are in areas including network and maintenance technicians, health and safety, commercial, customer service, cyber security, digital engineering, environmental, HR, data analytics and business administration.

“We’re hugely passionate about creating meaningful job opportunities and entry routes to join our company, and have a huge range of roles this year that will equip people with skills for their future. “We’re really excited about welcoming our next cohort through the doors, and supporting them kick-start their career with us.” Jade Pearson, Severn Trent

To apply, visit severntrent.com.