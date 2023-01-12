The Lichfield Angel has made it to the final of a competition to find Britain’s favourite cathedral treasure.

Launched to mark national Heritage Treasures Day, the Association of English Cathedrals (AEC) has launched the contest.

And Lichfield Cathedral’s angel has made it into the top ten, with people now asked to cast their vote for the overall winner.

The limestone carved figure was found during excavations in 2003 and is believed to be part of a larger stone shrine.

The competition was based on the latest volume by author and expert Janet Gough OBE, author, called Deans’ Choice: Cathedral Treasures of England and Wales.

It tells the story of 50 items from 44 Church of England cathedrals and six cathedrals from the Church in Wales – each one was chosen by the Dean or senior clergy.

The AEC shared the treasures across their social media platforms over 50 days and ten have made it to the final after the standings were determined by the number of likes, shares, and engagements throughout the campaign.

People can vote for their favourite finalist online.