Lichfield City eased through to the next round of the JW Hunt Cup with a 4-0 win at Darlaston Town.

First half goals from Sam Fitzgerald and Max Dixon, as well as strikes from Kyle Baxter and Jack Edwards after the break were enough to seal the victory.

The hosts started brightly and forced James Beeson into an early save.

But Lichfield began to carve out chances with Callum Griffin testing Darlaston keeper Jack Myatt.

The breakthrough came on 25 minutes after Jamie Elkes’ shot was handled on the line leading to a penalty and a red card for home defender Joshua Jones. Fitzgerald stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards.

The lead was doubled ten minutes before half time when a neat move ended with Dixon heading past Myatt.

Fitzgerald fired over at the start of the second half as City looked to add to their tally.

The third goal arrived on 78 minutes when Luke Childs dart into the box was halted by a tackle but Baxter was on hand to fire home the loose ball.

The scoring was wrapped up two minutes from time when Edwards slotted past Myatt.