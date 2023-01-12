Drivers in Lichfield wanting to sharpen up their road skills are being invited to find out more about a programme run by a local group.

Lichfield Advanced Motorists will launch its 2023 schedule with a meeting at 10am on 29th January at Fradley Village Hall.

Those who sign up for the Advanced Driving Challenge will receive guidance from the group’s team of qualified national and local observers, and can enjoy talks on motoring as well as social visits to places of interest.

Drivers of all ages who hold a current driving licence are welcome to apply to join.

Lichfield Advanced Motorists’ chief observer, Nigel Rogers, said:

“Advanced driving is for everyone and the sooner you start the better. The basic driving test does not equip you with all the skills you need to enjoy your driving safely. “Be able to see what other drivers fail to see and use that information in a logical way to stay safer, whilst maintaining a smooth drive and minimise fossil fuel consumption or battery capacity loss. “Follow our course, put in some practice and you too could become one of the most skilled drivers in the UK. Join us for a free, no-obligation introduction and demonstration of advanced driving.” Nigel Rogers, Lichfield Advanced Motorists

For more information email Lichfieldadvancedmotorists@gmail.com or visit the group’s website.