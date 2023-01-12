Efforts to tackle fraud and cyber crime in Staffordshire have been boosted by a new appointment.
Alex Burnham has joined Staffordshire Police as a cyber protect co-ordinator, having previously worked for Nottinghamshire Police.
Alex said:
“I’m really excited to be taking up the role and am looking forward to making a difference to give communities and businesses of Staffordshire, the information, knowledge, tools and resources to protect themselves from the ever growing threat of cyber-crime.
“My role will involve providing education, training and support around cyber-crime as well as contacting victims of cyber-crime in the county to offer guidance. I will also be leading on our cyber-champions programme, which first launched in 2018.
“The programme offers specific training to local organisations in identifying cyber-crime such as phishing emails, scams or cyber-attacks who will then go on to become part of the cyber champion network in Staffordshire.”Alex Burnham, Staffordshire Police