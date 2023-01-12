A developer has been refused permission to reduce the number of affordable housing properties on a scheme in Handsacre.

Walton Homes had sought to amend the number of dwellings earmarked as affordable as part of the development on land next to Hayes Meadow Primary School.

But Lichfield District Council’s planning department has rejected the application.

“Up-to-date local housing need data for the parish of Armitage with Handsacre demonstrates there is a current need for social rented dwellings of different sizes. “On the basis that the local planning authority is aware that there are – at the time of writing – parties interested in purchasing the affordable housing units within phase one of the development, and within subsequent phases of the development, to be let as socially rented properties, the premise for the modifications to the Section 106 obligation is not established. “Therefore, the modification has the potential to remove the opportunity to address identified housing need. “Insufficient information has been submitted to justify that there is no interest from an approved registered provider of social housing in the transfer of all or some of the affordable units in phase one of the development. Therefore, it is considered that the proposed variation would have a detrimental impact on the provision of a variety of tenures of affordable housing units within Lichfield district.” Planning report

