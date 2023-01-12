Plans to improve the electric vehicle charging network across Staffordshire will be discussed by councillors.

With the sales of new petrol and diesel cars restricted from 2030 and new hybrid vehicles from 2035, Staffordshire County Council has drawn up a strategy which will see work with other authorities, private providers and the energy sector.

It will look to outline ways to increase things such as rapid charging hubs, fuelling forecourts and points in residential properties and in on street parking bays.

In October last year, there were 300 public charge points in Staffordshire – the strategy sets out plans to grow this to 3,000 over the next seven years.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr David Williams, said:

“The UK is already embarking on the transition towards electric vehicle use which is good news in terms of our combined efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality. “As national legislation draws nearer it’s important that we take steps to enable the right infrastructure is in place across the county. “We have an important role to play, working with our district and borough colleagues, to determine what this will look like based on the evidence gathered. “Our strategy helps us to identify where the most appropriate places for charging points could be and how we will work with the private sector to facilitate successful delivery. We can work with businesses to encourage workplace charging and residents to support off-street charging, in addition to people and organisations making planning applications. “We understand that electricity may not be the only type of alternative power for vehicles in future years, but this strategy needs to focus on national policy. We anticipate funding will shortly become available from the Government to support our work to put the strategy in place.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The strategy details commuting routes, places of interest – including workplaces and leisure venues – where power is available and suggests suitable charging point locations.

In addition, it outlines how the councils should encourage the installation of charge points at workplaces, retail parks and car parks.

The strategy will be presented to members of the county council’s cabinet on 18th January.