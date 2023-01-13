Councillors have agreed that a former church building in Burntwood should be designated as a community asset by councillors.

After closing as a place of worship last August, Chase Terrace Methodist Church was put up for sale for £150,000 as a potential residential development.

But members of Burntwood Town Council unanimously agreed at a meeting last night (12th January) that the building should be designated as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

The move means community organisations will be given time to come up with the funds to purchase it.

Cllr Paul Taylor , chair of the council’s community and partnerships committee, said the need for community buildings was greater than ever with the impending closure of the former youth centre at Cherry Close.

“The ACV application does exactly what it says on the tin – this building has been the venue for many community activities over the 150 years of its existence and has been a real asset to the local community. “In recent years, it has hosted many events including lunch clubs and coffee mornings, and has been used by a whole variety of organisations for meetings. “We want to see that continue way into the future.” Cllr Paul Taylor, Burntwood Town Council

The council are now hoping for support from local residents and have launched a petition to gauge community support. Paper copies are also available via the town council offices at the Old Mining College, or by emailing inf@burntwood-tc.gov.uk.