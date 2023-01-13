Families in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to consider helping to change the lives of young people by taking up fostering.

Staffordshire County Council has launched a new Foster With Us campaign to encourage more people to make the move.

There are currently around 400 foster families across Staffordshire, but a further 60 are being sought over the coming year.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Foster With Us is the theme for this latest campaign and we hope that by showing families the difference that foster carers can make, the more people will come forward. “We all want to see children and young people get the best possible start in life and be able to realise their dreams, and that’s exactly what you could do as an approved foster carer for your local council. “All sorts of people can and do foster and there’s always advice on hand and lots of training and ongoing support available. If you’re interested in making a real difference to a young person’s life, then please get in touch with the team.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The campaign will see virtual events taking place on Facebook at 11am on 13th January and on Microsoft Teams at 7pm on 26th January for this wanting to find out more.

For further details visit www.fosterforstaffordshire.co.uk or call 0800 169 2061.