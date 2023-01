Chasetown face a mid-table clash as they look to continue their unbeaten start to 2023.

The Scholars have won two and drawn one of their three fixtures since the turn of the year.

They will be hoping for more of the same when they welcome Loughborough Dynamo tomorrow (14th January).

The visitors currently sit tenth in the table, two places and six points ahead of Chasetown, but visit on the back of a run of six games without a win.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.