Children are being invited to a free choral singing workshop in Lichfield.

The session takes place from 9.30am to 3pm on 21st January. It is aimed at youngsters aged between six and ten.

A Lichfield Cathedral School spokesperson said:

“The free workshop includes singing tuition with experts and the opportunity to sing in Lichfield Cathedral with the cathedral choristers. Lunch and refreshments are also included.” Lichfield Cathedral School spokesperson

To register for the workshop at Lichfield Cathedral, call 01543 306168 or email admissions@lichfieldcathedralschool.com.