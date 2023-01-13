A community group founded during the pandemic is continuing to support people across Burntwood.

Based on a partnership of local charities, churches and organisations, the Burntwood Be A Friend organisation now runs a community food store, offers cost of living advice and organises wellbeing walks.

Volunteer coordinator Kathy Lewis said the walks were providing a range of benefits for those taking part.

“A lot of people were frightened of coming out of their house after the pandemic and they were stuck at home feeling lonely and isolated. “We started the walk to help and people can come along and they don’t have to talk to anyone, just get out and experience the beauty of Chasewater and get a bit of exercise. “We’ve found the walks help people who are experiencing mental health issues, who are anxious or stressed, they get out of their own thoughts and talk to different people. “It’s great to see people coming along and getting so much out of it, talking to people, and it opens doors, they feel able to start doing other things and get more involved in the community.” Kathy Lewis, Burntwood Be A Friend

Burntwood Be A Friend also works with local businesses to provide practical support to those who are socially isolated.

Help can include involvement in a community garden, finding someone to talk to those alone and referring people to other agencies if more specialist help is needed.

The group is being supported by Staffordshire County Council’s community recovery fund. Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“The cost of living crisis can affect people in different ways. Not only does the Burntwood Be a Friend group offer practical help, it offers emotional support too and draws people out of their homes and into the community. “It’s an excellent example of how we can help residents make a difference to each other’s lives.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

More details on the support offered can be found on the Burntwood Be A Friend website.