Lichfield City return to league action at the weekend as they welcome Racing Club Warwick to the Trade Tyre Stadium.

Ivor Green’s men enjoyed midweek success in the JW Hunt Cup as they overcame Darlaston Town.

But they will face another stern test as they return to Midland Football League Premier Division action.

Racing Club Warwick currently sit fifth in the table, four places and three points above City.

Kick off tomorrow (14th January) is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.