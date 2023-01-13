Fifty-five new policing recruits have been sworn in.

The ceremony saw the group read their attestation pledge and receive their policing powers.

The latest Staffordshire Police intake included 21 Detective Constable Degree Holder Entry Programme student officers and 34 Degree Holder Entry Programme officers.

The new recruits will get on-the-job training and education through a programme delivered by the force and Staffordshire University, working towards a graduate degree in professional policing practice.

After attending practical and theory-based teaching sessions and supported online learning, the new officers will join teams across the county to carry out further operational training.

Rachel Jordan, from Staffordshire Police, said: