Plans to sell off former residential care units in Lichfield are set to be approved by councillors next week.

The land at Scotch Orchard will be discussed at a meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet.

However, the potential deal will be debated in private due to “information relating to the financial or business affairs” of organisations or the authority itself falling under a Local Government Act 1972 exemption.

The agenda for the meeting states only that the discussion will be:

“To agree the sale of the former residential units at Scotch Orchard following an informal tender process.” Staffordshire County Council cabinet meeting agenda

The cabinet meeting will take place on Wednesday (18th January).