A Whittington hospice has confirmed it has added extra beds to offer people increased access to specialist inpatient palliative care.

St Giles Hospice, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, has upped the number of patients who can now receive free care.

Katie Burbridge, director of clinical services and quality at St Giles Hospice, said the move would also help to ease the pressures being faced by the NHS.

“Throughout winter, we have continued to provide round the clock specialist care to patients in our community and on our inpatient unit. “It is essential that we support our community and our NHS colleagues during this time and by opening these beds we are helping to relieve some of the pressure currently faced by our local hospitals. “I want to extend my gratitude to all our volunteers and staff who have made this possible. This is a great achievement and provides welcome additional support for patients and their loved ones, our local NHS partners and St Giles Hospice.” Katie Burbridge, St Giles Hospice

The hospice spends around £10million a year providing specialist services, with 25% of the costs funded by the Government.

Andrew Harkness, chief executive at the hospice, said: