Buoyant Burntwood will look to continue their fine form as they travel to Handsworth this weekend.

The Sportsway side have recorded eight straight wins in all competitions to put themselves third in the table having played a game less than Newport (Salop) and Harborne above them.

But they face a fifth-placed Handsworth side who have their own designs on joining the race at the top having won their last outing against Aldridge.

The encounter today (14th January) follows the abandonment of a fixture between the two sides in October due to an injury.

Kick-off at Handsworth is at 2.15pm.