Chasetown continued their climb up the table after securing all three points against Loughborough Dynamo.

The result also saw The Scholars record back to back league wins for the first time this season.

They took the lead on the quarter hour mark when Jack Langston curled in a free kick and Ryan Boothe flicked a header past Lewis King for a goal on his home debut.

The hosts deservedly added a second in the 36th minute after Ben Lund’s cross into the box was turned into his own net by former Scholars defender Luke McGinnell.

Langston thought he had won his side a penalty kick after he went down under a challenge from King but the appeals were waved away.

Chasetown continued to turn the screw as Lund and Langston both had chances to extend the lead.

A third goal was no more than The Scholars merited. It came when Langston beat the offside trap and slotted past King at his near post.