A councillor says he is “very disappointed” after it was confirmed new CCTV cameras in Lichfield have not been linked up to the central control room months after they were installed.

The new technology was installed near the Dimbles shops in a bid to cut anti-social behaviour and tackle local crime concerns.

But Lichfield District Council has admitted that while the cameras are recording footage which can be reviewed, the CCTV is not being live monitored at present.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council, said councillors had been left in the dark over the situation.

“I am very disappointed that the cameras are still not operating in the way that we were told they would be, seven months after the first cameras were installed. “I cannot think that anyone would think that this is an acceptable position for the council to find ourselves in, and that such an extended period of time has elapsed with no information coming to members.” Cllr Dave Robertson

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson told Lichfield Live that work was taking place to create the link so that the cameras could be monitored 24/7.

“To help tackle anti-social behaviour, new CCTV equipment was installed on Dimbles Lane last August, replacing an outdated, faulty system. “The cameras have been recording 24 hours a day, seven days a week since August, and provide extensive high-definition coverage of the area around the shops. “Following the recent incidents of vandalism the police have asked to review recordings and we are making the relevant footage available to officers today to assist in their investigations. “The link to the city centre monitoring room is currently being completed and we are working with our supplier to establish this as soon as possible.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Cllr Robertson said a solution was needed sooner rather than later.