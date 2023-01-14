Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to sign up for garden waste collections.

Lichfield District Council said thousands had already opted to pay the £36 annual fee which will will provide a maximum of 23 collections between 30th January and 15th December.

Waste such as grass cuttings, plants and weeds, leaves and bark and pond plants can be put in brown bins.

Last year saw more than 9,980 tonnes of garden waste collected across the Joint Waste Service area before being disposed of for processing into compost.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for waste and recycling, Cllr Liz Little, said:

“Our thanks to the thousands of residents who have already signed up for collection of their garden waste which commences on 30th January. “I am very pleased we have been able to create a direct debit option for 2024 to save residents the inconvenience of having to register every year.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

People can sign up for garden waste collections at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/mygardenbin or by calling 0345 002 0022.