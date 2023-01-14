Lichfield’s attempts to kickstart their survival bid will continue with a crunch clash at Oundle.

The Myrtle Greens find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table after four straight defeats.

Their last victory came at the start of November at Broadstreet, but with Oundle sitting just three points above them, Lichfield will hope to start closing the gap on those sides above them.

Kick-off at Oundle today (14th January) is at 2.15pm.

There is also a bumper set of fixtures elsewhere for the Myrtle Greens over the weekend.

Today also sees the seconds at home to Bournville while the thirds travel to Trentham seconds.

The fixtures keep on coming tomorrow too with Lichfield Ladies entertaining Shelford at 1pm and Lichfield Colts welcoming Old Laurentians in the National Colts Cup at 2pm, while the girls under 12 and 14 teams take on combined Stafford and Leek sides.

The weekend is wrapped up with Leicester Tigers Women taking on Worcester Women at Cooke Fields.